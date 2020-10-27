CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI opened at $1.80 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 388.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
