CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI opened at $1.80 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 388.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

