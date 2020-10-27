Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana stock opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. BofA Securities downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

