Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter's from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carter's from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter's from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter's currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $87.50 on Friday. Carter's has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter's will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter's by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

