Cardtronics (CATM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cardtronics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardtronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

