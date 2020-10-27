Capstone Mining (CSFFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSFFF. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

