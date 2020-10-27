Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of COF opened at $74.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

