Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $82.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE COF opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

