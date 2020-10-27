Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of COF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

