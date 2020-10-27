Capital One Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.61 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.61 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $74.95 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

