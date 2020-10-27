Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

