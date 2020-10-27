Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

