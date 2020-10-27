Cadence Bank NA Has $4.35 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

