Cadence Bank NA Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

