CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of CACI International worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 129.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $7,678,000.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI opened at $205.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

