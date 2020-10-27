Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

