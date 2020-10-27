Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.60% of Cabot worth $93,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

