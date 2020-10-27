Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

