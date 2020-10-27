Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$37.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.