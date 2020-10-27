Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

BRO stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

