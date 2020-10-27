Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.73.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

