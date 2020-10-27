Brokers Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

