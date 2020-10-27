Brokers Set Expectations for COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

