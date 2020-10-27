Brokers Set Expectations for COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

