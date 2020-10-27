Brokers Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE:CADE opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $120,098. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

