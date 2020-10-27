Brokers Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $45.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $44.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,866.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.