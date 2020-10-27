Brokers Offer Predictions for W W Grainger Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $16.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.00. William Blair also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $361.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.97 and a 200 day moving average of $326.30. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 63.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.