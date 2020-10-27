Brokers Offer Predictions for Choice Properties REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

