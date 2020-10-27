Brokers Issue Forecasts for QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of QTS opened at $65.16 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

