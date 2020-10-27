Brokers Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter.

