Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOHO. ValuEngine raised Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

