Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. CACI International posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $15.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. CACI International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.58.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 207.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth about $7,678,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

