Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce -$1.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($9.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.94) to ($7.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

