Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

