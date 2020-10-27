Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is ($0.47). Chevron posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

NYSE CVX opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

