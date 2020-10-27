BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
