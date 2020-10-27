BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

