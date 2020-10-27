BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.