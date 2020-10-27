Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Middlefield Banc Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

