Boenning Scattergood Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,655 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 404,090 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 148,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

