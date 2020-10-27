BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

