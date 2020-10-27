BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Loop Capital

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

