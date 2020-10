BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Loop Capital

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.