BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 36.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

