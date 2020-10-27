Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.83 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.