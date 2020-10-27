Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.