BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q3 2020

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $913.47 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

