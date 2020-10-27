Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 114.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

