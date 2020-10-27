Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $3,100,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

