Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. The stock has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

