Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

