Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Polarityte worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64. Polarityte Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

