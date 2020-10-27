Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.