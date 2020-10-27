Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 14,191 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,288,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,716.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,300 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

WRTC opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.